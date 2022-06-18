Nice and cool for the holiday weekend

Friday brought dramatically cooler weather to Kern County!

We were expecting cooler temperatures and clouds, but a very thick layer of clouds kept Valley highs even cooler than the forecast!

In fact the high temperature in Bakersfield was only 73°!

73° sets the record for coolest June 17th in Bakersfield, the previous record was 77° set back in 2005.

This cooler weather is going to be with us through the weekend, too!

It won't be quite as cool as Friday was since the clouds are gone, but still well below average.

Saturday's high in Bakersfield will be 79, and Sunday's will be 83, both well below average for this time of year!

This is excellent timing for a cooldown, too, as many people will be looking to get outside to celebrate Father's Day and Juneteenth!

As you might expect, this cooler weather won't last all that long.

Highs will be near average already by Monday, and highs in the triple digits will be possible for the rest of next week.

That means Bakersfield could be looking at its first heatwave of the season!