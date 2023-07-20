Nice and cool Thursday... only 104°

Thursday is going to be the nicest day of the week here in Bakersfield!

That's not saying much at all though.

The forecast high of 104° is still miles away from nice.

Still, it's better than what's coming.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect across Kern on Friday, and it will be bumped up to an Excessive Heat Warning Saturday.

Highs in the Valley this weekend will once again approach 110°.

We're also keeping an eye on a push of monsoon moisture that could drive up humidity, and make the weekend feel ever hotter.

The heatwave rages on.

Stay cool, folks.