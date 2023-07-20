Watch Now
Nice and cool Thursday... only 104°

Thursday's high will be the coolest of the week, but still way above average
Posted at 6:22 PM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 22:18:14-04

Thursday is going to be the nicest day of the week here in Bakersfield!

That's not saying much at all though.

The forecast high of 104° is still miles away from nice.

Still, it's better than what's coming.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect across Kern on Friday, and it will be bumped up to an Excessive Heat Warning Saturday.

Highs in the Valley this weekend will once again approach 110°.

We're also keeping an eye on a push of monsoon moisture that could drive up humidity, and make the weekend feel ever hotter.

The heatwave rages on.

Stay cool, folks.

