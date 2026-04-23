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Nice and mild to wrap up the work week; watching for light rain chances Saturday

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Morning Weather Update April 23, 2026
Posted

Good morning and happy Thursday, Kern County. We have a mild and calm end to the work week before a bit more active weather heads our way this weekend.

Thursday's high temperatures will be mostly in the 60s and 70s county-wide. Bakersfield has a forecast high of 74 degrees for Thursday, and it will be a great day to get outside.

Winds are calming down in the desert through Friday, a welcome relief after several windy days this week.

Now to the weekend forecast. We are set to have a weak storm system swing in off the coast by Saturday. As it stands right now, most of Saturday looks to be dry. Rain chances increase Saturday afternoon and evening, but it looks to be fairly light. Bakersfield has a 30% chance for rain on Saturday.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

04/23/2026

Mostly Sunny

76° / 52°

2%

Friday

04/24/2026

Partly Cloudy

81° / 53°

0%

Saturday

04/25/2026

PM Showers

71° / 52°

38%

Sunday

04/26/2026

Partly Cloudy

70° / 50°

12%

Monday

04/27/2026

Partly Cloudy

75° / 51°

5%

Tuesday

04/28/2026

Partly Cloudy

79° / 55°

5%

Wednesday

04/29/2026

Partly Cloudy

79° / 55°

3%

Thursday

04/30/2026

Partly Cloudy

82° / 57°

24%