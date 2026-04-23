Nice and mild to wrap up the work week; watching for light rain chances Saturday

Good morning and happy Thursday, Kern County. We have a mild and calm end to the work week before a bit more active weather heads our way this weekend.

Thursday's high temperatures will be mostly in the 60s and 70s county-wide. Bakersfield has a forecast high of 74 degrees for Thursday, and it will be a great day to get outside.

Winds are calming down in the desert through Friday, a welcome relief after several windy days this week.

Now to the weekend forecast. We are set to have a weak storm system swing in off the coast by Saturday. As it stands right now, most of Saturday looks to be dry. Rain chances increase Saturday afternoon and evening, but it looks to be fairly light. Bakersfield has a 30% chance for rain on Saturday.

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