Nice, comfortable weather for the weekend

Valley highs will be near 70° on both Saturday and Sunday
Posted at 5:43 PM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 20:43:39-05

Sunshine had a big impact on our temperatures Friday.

Most spots were 5 to 10 degrees warmer than on Thursday, with Bakersfield hitting 69°.

The weekend looks even warmer, with Valley and Desert highs near 70° on Saturday, and just a touch cooler Sunday.

Mountain areas will range from mid 50s to mid 60s.

Skies will be a little bit cloudier this weeked, but the weather still looks great!

Don't forget to turn your clocks forward, either!

Daylight Saving Time starts at 2 AM Sunday, so Spring Forward before you go to bed Saturday night!

