Nice, comfortable weather for the weekend

Sunshine had a big impact on our temperatures Friday.
Most spots were 5 to 10 degrees warmer than on Thursday, with Bakersfield hitting 69°.
The weekend looks even warmer, with Valley and Desert highs near 70° on Saturday, and just a touch cooler Sunday.
Mountain areas will range from mid 50s to mid 60s.
Skies will be a little bit cloudier this weeked, but the weather still looks great!
Don't forget to turn your clocks forward, either!
Daylight Saving Time starts at 2 AM Sunday, so Spring Forward before you go to bed Saturday night!
