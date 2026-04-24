Nice day Friday before a change-up this weekend

Good morning and happy Friday, Kern County. Temperatures bump up slightly through the afternoon before we cool right back down this weekend, thanks to another storm system.

Bakersfield has a forecast high of 80 degrees on Friday, only slightly above our seasonal average of 78.

Mountain towns will be in the 60s, 70s in the KRV, and 70s and low-80s through the desert.

Expect a bit of a breeze in the mountains and desert towns through the evening. Stronger winds pick up Saturday afternoon as cool air arrives in Kern.

The aforementioned storm system moves onshore tomorrow, Saturday, and will bring rain chances to Kern.

The best chance for rain will be in the late afternoon through around dinnertime, with lingering pop up showers likely into the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Most communities expect a trace amount of rain, though latest forecast models favor the foothills near Keene and the city of Tehachapi for a bit more rainfall pickups. Those communities could see 0.5" to 0.75".

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