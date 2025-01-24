Nice day Friday before a storm system arrives this weekend

Happy Friday, Kern County. We're on track to finally get a bit of rain this weekend after a long stretch of dry weather. Latest drought numbers put 100% of Kern County at least abnormally dry, and just over 60% of the county is under moderate drought.

Before we have a bit of active weather this weekend, you can expect a calm day Friday. Temperatures are in the 60s and low 70s across Kern by the afternoon.

By Saturday and Sunday, rain and snow showers arrive, but Sunday is the more significant day in terms of precipitation. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Kern County Mountains for Saturday night through Monday.

So, what could we see for snow? Along pass level, 2,500 to 4,000 feet, snow accumulation could be up to two inches. Areas along the Grapevine on I-5 and through Tehachapi along the 58 are likely to see this snowfall, so keep an eye out for any travel alerts from CalTrans.

More significant snowfall is likely above 4,500'. Models are still a tad split on the exact totals, but the highest peaks in Kern could get up to 6 inches of snow through the duration of this storm.

As for rain, Sunday is the big day once again. Bakersfield could get a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain through the weekend, and higher totals are possible in the west valley areas near Taft.

We'll continue to monitor the path of the storm and let you know if there are any significant changes that could get in your way this weekend.

