Nice day Friday with temperatures cooling slightly through the weekend

23ABC Morning Weather Update Aug 15, 2025
Posted

Happy Friday, Kern County. Our prolonged stretch of heat is breaking up through the weekend, and temperatures could actually cool a touch below average!

Friday's an average day—seasonal average, that is. Bakersfield is typically around 97 degrees this time of the year, and that's exactly what we expect by Friday afternoon. Saturday and Sunday will be around ten degrees cooler than we were last weekend.

It will be a beautiful weekend in the mountains, too, with temperatures in the upper 70s-to-low 80s.

Winds remain gusty in east Kern as this cooler air moves in. Gusts up to 35 mph are possible near Mojave.

In the extended forecast, we see a chance for another warming trend by the end of next week. We'll keep you posted on that as it gets closer!

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

08/15/2025

Sunny

98° / 71°

0%

Saturday

08/16/2025

Sunny

96° / 70°

0%

Sunday

08/17/2025

Sunny

93° / 67°

3%

Monday

08/18/2025

Sunny

94° / 68°

1%

Tuesday

08/19/2025

Sunny

95° / 70°

1%

Wednesday

08/20/2025

Mostly Sunny

98° / 73°

0%

Thursday

08/21/2025

Sunny

102° / 76°

0%

Friday

08/22/2025

Sunny

105° / 78°

0%