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Nice day Monday before a slow climb in temperatures through the end of the work week

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Morning Weather Update May 18, 2026
Posted

Good morning and happy Monday, Kern County. Temperatures will be around average for Monday, and winds are set to calm down after a windy weekend. After today, temperatures climb through Friday.

We had a windy weekend across Kern, but Monday will signal some changes. We no longer have any wind alerts, though the National Weather Service is keeping the Red Flag Warning active until 8 p.m. for the San Joaquin Valley.

It will be a breezy start to Monday in eastern Kern County, but winds are set to calm down significantly by Monday night, signaling a change in our weather pattern.

Temperatures are set to rise through the work week. Bakersfield will likely be in the upper-90s by Thursday and Friday. The good news? We are not expected to climb further, so Memorial Day weekend is expected to stay below 100 degrees!

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

05/18/2026

Sunny

84° / 57°

0%

Tuesday

05/19/2026

Sunny

91° / 59°

0%

Wednesday

05/20/2026

Mostly Sunny

94° / 64°

0%

Thursday

05/21/2026

Sunny

96° / 66°

0%

Friday

05/22/2026

Mostly Sunny

96° / 65°

0%

Saturday

05/23/2026

Sunny

94° / 63°

0%

Sunday

05/24/2026

Mostly Sunny

92° / 62°

0%

Monday

05/25/2026

Sunny

90° / 62°

0%