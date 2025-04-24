Nice day Thursday, much cooler this weekend

Happy Thursday, Kern County. We're still tracking some pretty big changes in our weather to take us into the weekend.

We're on track for a nice Thursday, but temperatures slowly drop a few degrees compared to earlier this week. Also, into the day Thursday, expect increasing clouds and stubborn gusty winds in east Kern.

All week, we've kept an eye on Saturday for the noticeable changes in our weather. There's a weak storm system developing, and by Saturday, it's essentially right on top of us in California.

We're expecting a significant cool down—even Bakersfield falls into the 60s by Saturday. Winds are set to increase in the desert, and we have the chance for a few passing showers.

A couple of stray showers are possible in the mountains late Friday night. Then, Saturday brings scattered showers to parts of the valley and mountains. Not everyone will see the rain, but there's a minor chance for showers in most of Kern.

