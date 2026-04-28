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Nice day Tuesday before an end-of-week warm up

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Morning Weather Update April 28, 2026
Posted

Good morning and happy Tuesday, Kern County. We have a calm, dry, and mild day ahead this Tuesday--a great day to get outside. Temperatures are on the rise through Saturday.

Temperatures are quite chilly as we're waking up. 30s and 40s were observed county-wide just before 6 a.m. Grab a jacket before you head out!

Afternoon temperatures will be mild in all of our neighborhoods. Bakersfield has a forecast high of 75 degrees on Tuesday. 60s and 70s are expected in the KRV, low-60s in the mountains, and 70s across the board in the desert.

By Friday and Saturday, the first two days of May, a brief warm-up will impact Kern County. Bakersfield will likely be in the low-90s by Friday.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

04/28/2026

Sunny

77° / 51°

0%

Wednesday

04/29/2026

Sunny

83° / 55°

1%

Thursday

04/30/2026

Sunny

87° / 59°

0%

Friday

05/01/2026

Sunny

91° / 63°

0%

Saturday

05/02/2026

Partly Cloudy

92° / 59°

2%

Sunday

05/03/2026

Partly Cloudy

84° / 55°

2%

Monday

05/04/2026

Partly Cloudy

75° / 54°

21%

Tuesday

05/05/2026

Partly Cloudy

72° / 55°

24%