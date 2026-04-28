Nice day Tuesday before an end-of-week warm up

Good morning and happy Tuesday, Kern County. We have a calm, dry, and mild day ahead this Tuesday--a great day to get outside. Temperatures are on the rise through Saturday.

Temperatures are quite chilly as we're waking up. 30s and 40s were observed county-wide just before 6 a.m. Grab a jacket before you head out!

Afternoon temperatures will be mild in all of our neighborhoods. Bakersfield has a forecast high of 75 degrees on Tuesday. 60s and 70s are expected in the KRV, low-60s in the mountains, and 70s across the board in the desert.

By Friday and Saturday, the first two days of May, a brief warm-up will impact Kern County. Bakersfield will likely be in the low-90s by Friday.

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