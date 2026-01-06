Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Nice day Tuesday before gusty winds and cooler air arrive

23ABC Morning Weather Update Jan 6, 2026
Happy Tuesday, Kern County. Tuesday should be a nice day in our corner of central California before a change up later this week.

Tuesday will bring temperatures in the 50s and low-60s to most of Kern, though mountain towns will stay in the upper-40s.

Cooler air begins to flow into California on Wednesday, and that is set to boost winds in eastern Kern. Gusts up to 50 mph are possible near Mojave on Wednesday, and gusty winds are also expected through the mountains.

That cool air will also impact temperatures. Bakersfield will be as cool as the upper-40s by Thursday.

By Friday, we're monitoring valley fog chances. We'll keep you updated on the chill, wind, and fog both on-air and online.

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

01/06/2026

Mostly Sunny

63° / 45°

2%

Wednesday

01/07/2026

AM Clouds/PM Sun

56° / 45°

7%

Thursday

01/08/2026

Partly Cloudy

50° / 36°

21%

Friday

01/09/2026

Sunny

54° / 36°

5%

Saturday

01/10/2026

Sunny

57° / 38°

3%

Sunday

01/11/2026

Partly Cloudy

56° / 38°

5%

Monday

01/12/2026

Partly Cloudy

55° / 39°

6%

Tuesday

01/13/2026

Partly Cloudy

60° / 41°

5%