Nice day Tuesday before gusty winds and cooler air arrive

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. Tuesday should be a nice day in our corner of central California before a change up later this week.

Tuesday will bring temperatures in the 50s and low-60s to most of Kern, though mountain towns will stay in the upper-40s.

Cooler air begins to flow into California on Wednesday, and that is set to boost winds in eastern Kern. Gusts up to 50 mph are possible near Mojave on Wednesday, and gusty winds are also expected through the mountains.

That cool air will also impact temperatures. Bakersfield will be as cool as the upper-40s by Thursday.

By Friday, we're monitoring valley fog chances. We'll keep you updated on the chill, wind, and fog both on-air and online.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

