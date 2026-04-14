Nice day Tuesday with no rain in the forecast

Good morning and happy Tuesday, Kern County. After several days of unsettled weather, we have a calm and dry day on deck.

There is no more rain in the forecast for Tuesday, and temperatures rebound slightly after a cooler day yesterday. Bakersfield should be a beautiful 72 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

Mountain towns will be in the upper-50s, 60s through the Kern River Valley, and low-to-mid-70s in the desert.

It will be breezy at times in our mountain and desert towns. North to northwest winds gusting up to 30 mph are possible in eastern Kern.

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