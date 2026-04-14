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Nice day Tuesday with no rain in the forecast

23ABC Morning Weather Update April 14, 2026
Posted

Good morning and happy Tuesday, Kern County. After several days of unsettled weather, we have a calm and dry day on deck.

There is no more rain in the forecast for Tuesday, and temperatures rebound slightly after a cooler day yesterday. Bakersfield should be a beautiful 72 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

Mountain towns will be in the upper-50s, 60s through the Kern River Valley, and low-to-mid-70s in the desert.

It will be breezy at times in our mountain and desert towns. North to northwest winds gusting up to 30 mph are possible in eastern Kern.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

04/14/2026

Sunny

75° / 48°

0%

Wednesday

04/15/2026

Mostly Sunny

77° / 51°

4%

Thursday

04/16/2026

Partly Cloudy

73° / 47°

5%

Friday

04/17/2026

Sunny

78° / 50°

0%

Saturday

04/18/2026

Partly Cloudy

85° / 54°

0%

Sunday

04/19/2026

Partly Cloudy

87° / 53°

0%

Monday

04/20/2026

Partly Cloudy

77° / 51°

15%

Tuesday

04/21/2026

AM Showers

71° / 51°

43%