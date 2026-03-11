Nice day Wednesday before a larger warm up takes us into the weekend

Good morning and happy Wednesday, Kern County. It's a great day to get outside and enjoy a comfortable and calm day.

Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s as we're waking up, so grab a jacket before heading out.

We'll be mostly clear heading into the afternoon. The valley and KRV will warm to the low-to-mid-70s this afternoon. Mountain towns will be in the 60s, and the desert neighborhoods will near 80 degrees this afternoon.

Winds will begin to calm down in the desert today as high pressure builds in. The desert is no longer under a wind advisory.

Summer-like heat is expected to our south and west on Thursday and Friday. Heat Advisories are in effect from San Luis Obispo down to LA, and as far south as San Diego. Downtown Los Angeles will be in the mid-90s on Thursday.

Locally, Bakersfield will be in the 80s this weekend. We take a run at 90 degrees by next Monday and Tuesday, which brings us a chance for record-setting March heat.

