Nice during the day Thursday before rain and snow chances move in overnight

Happy Thursday, Kern County. For most of the day, we're tracking calm and mild conditions. Into the late evening and overnight, rain chances, snow possibilities and gusty winds increase as a storm system passes through our region.

Rain is possible after 8:00 p.m. Thursday and into the morning Friday, and a few scattered showers could linger into the daytime Friday. Rain accumulation could be up to a tenth of an inch in the Valley, and up to a half inch in the foothills. Snow is possible in our mountain region overnight Thursday into the early morning Friday, but little accumulation is expected. Pine Mountain Club could get up to 2 inches of snow, whereas Tehachapi is only expected to receive up to an inch.

Winds will also increase throughout the day and into Friday for our desert region. Gusts up to 55 mph are possible in Mojave. If traveling through the area, keep both hands on the steering wheel and be safe.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 65 degrees by late afternoon

Taft: 63

Arvin: 64

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 66 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 64

Wofford Heights: 67

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 71 by the afternoon.

California City: 72

Ridgecrest: 73

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 58 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 59

Pine Mountain Club: 56

