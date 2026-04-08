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Nice for the next few days

23ABC Evening weather update April 7, 2026
Posted

Our weather will be fairly uneventful over the next few days, but big changes are expected by the weekend.

For the remainder of the week the only issue we'll have is gusty winds in eastern Kern.

High temperatures will hold steady, with lower 80s in the Valley, mid 60s in the mountains, and mid 70s in the KRV.

By Friday, things change.

Temperatures will drop slightly as the first of two areas of low pressure move in.

These storm systems will bring rain chances starting late Friday and lasting through the weekend, possibly into Monday.

At this point both showers and thunderstorms look possible, alongside mountain snow, primarily above 6,000 feet.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

04/07/2026

Mostly Clear

-° / 53°

1%

Wednesday

04/08/2026

Partly Cloudy

84° / 59°

3%

Thursday

04/09/2026

Partly Cloudy

85° / 57°

3%

Friday

04/10/2026

Thundershowers

80° / 55°

76%

Saturday

04/11/2026

Rain Late

72° / 52°

70%

Sunday

04/12/2026

Showers Early

65° / 48°

37%

Monday

04/13/2026

Mostly Clear

68° / 48°

3%

Tuesday

04/14/2026

Partly Cloudy

74° / 51°

3%