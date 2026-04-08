Nice for the next few days

Our weather will be fairly uneventful over the next few days, but big changes are expected by the weekend.

For the remainder of the week the only issue we'll have is gusty winds in eastern Kern.

High temperatures will hold steady, with lower 80s in the Valley, mid 60s in the mountains, and mid 70s in the KRV.

By Friday, things change.

Temperatures will drop slightly as the first of two areas of low pressure move in.

These storm systems will bring rain chances starting late Friday and lasting through the weekend, possibly into Monday.

At this point both showers and thunderstorms look possible, alongside mountain snow, primarily above 6,000 feet.

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