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Nice for the rest of the week

23ABC Evening weather update April 13, 2026
Posted

After several days of showers and storms across Kern County, nicer weather is on the way.

Despite multiple days of unsettled weather, rain totals were not terribly high.

Bakersfield picked up just 0.22" of rain, with the only measurable rain falling early Sunday and Monday.

Skies will be clear across Kern County by Tuesday, with high temperatures expected to climb.

Mountain areas will return to the upper 50s, the Kern River will be in the 60s, and 70s are expected in the Valley and desert.

Highs will remain in the 70s in the Valley for the remainder of the week.

Mountain and desert areas will continue to see periods of gusty winds on and off through the week, though.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

04/13/2026

Partly Cloudy

-° / 49°

5%

Tuesday

04/14/2026

Clear

75° / 49°

4%

Wednesday

04/15/2026

Partly Cloudy

77° / 50°

5%

Thursday

04/16/2026

Clear

75° / 47°

1%

Friday

04/17/2026

Mostly Clear

79° / 50°

0%

Saturday

04/18/2026

Partly Cloudy

86° / 55°

0%

Sunday

04/19/2026

Mostly Clear

89° / 55°

8%

Monday

04/20/2026

Showers Late

77° / 53°

37%