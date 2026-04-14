Nice for the rest of the week

After several days of showers and storms across Kern County, nicer weather is on the way.

Despite multiple days of unsettled weather, rain totals were not terribly high.

Bakersfield picked up just 0.22" of rain, with the only measurable rain falling early Sunday and Monday.

Skies will be clear across Kern County by Tuesday, with high temperatures expected to climb.

Mountain areas will return to the upper 50s, the Kern River will be in the 60s, and 70s are expected in the Valley and desert.

Highs will remain in the 70s in the Valley for the remainder of the week.

Mountain and desert areas will continue to see periods of gusty winds on and off through the week, though.

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