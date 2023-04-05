Nice here at home, severe weather across the US

The storm system that brought strong winds to Kern County has cleared out.

In its wake we've had calmer conditions, sunshine, and even some warmer temperatures.

However, the storm is still causing problems as it moves east.

Heavy snow and blizzard conditions have developed in the Dakotas and Minnesota, while tornadoes have formed in Iowa and Illinois.

The threat for severe weather will continue into Tuesday night for areas along as east of the Mississippi River.

Getting back to our forecast, we don't have much to worry about.

In fact, we're looking at the nicest stretch of weather we've seen in quite some time.

By Wednesday highs will be in the 60s in the Valley, with a good shot at highs in the 70s by Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will even take a run at 80 degrees by Easter Sunday.

Enjoy the nice weather!