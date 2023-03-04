Nice Saturday, not quite as nice Sunday

Friday was another nice, but fairly cool day.

It may not have felt all that cool given our recent weather, but Bakersfield's high of 61° was still 7° below average for March 3rd.

Saturday looks to be a near repeat, with some clouds to start the day followed by afternoon sun.

Valley highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Winds will be a bit stronger Saturday, with gusts around 20 miles per hour in the Valley and over 30 miles per hour through the mountains and desert.

Sunday doesn't look quite as nice, though.

Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler, with a slight chance of rain and mountain snow.

Scattered light rain showers will begin in the morning and linger through the day.

Rain totals around a tenth of an inch are possible.

Mountain areas could pick up another inch or so of snow, but likely not enough for any significant impacts.

We return to calm weather for most of next week.