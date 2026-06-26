Nice temperatures this weekend, though winds increase

Good morning and happy Friday, Kern County. Our weekend forecast brings in cooler air, and temperatures are set to drop below seasonal average. This change up does cause strong winds for the mountains and desert, though.

A Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory is active through the weekend for the Kern River Valley, Indian Wells Valley, and desert.

Strong gusts, up to 55 mph, are possible near Mojave on Friday and Saturday. Gusts up to 40 mph are possible near the Lake Isabella area.

Gusty winds and low relative humidity values mean elevated fire danger, hence the Red Flag Warning. Please follow all local burn bans and firework restrictions.

Bakersfield and the rest of the valley will likely be the nicest spot of Kern County this weekend. We have less wind in the valley forecast, and our temperatures look great. Bakersfield has a forecast high of 86 on Saturday and 83 on Sunday.

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