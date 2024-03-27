Nice through Friday, then big changes

The weather for the next 72 hours shouldn't give us any problems.

Skies will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will be around or just slightly below seasonal normals.

If anything, we could see a few showers on Thursday, but widespread significant rain doesn't seem likely.

That will not be the case this weekend.

All signs point to a band of steady rain moving through Kern County Friday night into Saturday, with lingering rain into Easter Sunday.

There is still some uncertainty around the exact track of the storm, so it's too early to get into fine details still, but broadly speaking widespread rain totals of 0.50" or more seem likely, with some spots picking up over an inch.

Right now snow levels look to hover between 4,000 and 5,000 feet, which would be mean little to no impact to our major passes, but if snow levels drop any lower we could see problems.

There's a lot to watch with this storm, especially since it's hitting Kern during a busy travel time.

We'll keep tracking it and keep you up to date!



