Nice weather continues into the weekend

Our weather has changed for the better Thursday.

Temperatures have remained comfortable, but our winds have really died down.

Winds gusted over 50 miles per hour in parts of Kern County Wednesday, but have been light on Thursday.

No strong winds are expected in the near future, and our weather is going to stay great through the weekend.

Highs remain near average across Kern, with 70s in the Valley and 60s in the mountains.

Halloween looks great, too, with a high of 77 forecast in Bakersfield.

Things will change quite a bit next week, though.

Signs are pointing to a significant Pacific storm impacting Kern starting Wednesday.

This means a big cooldown and even moderate to heavy rain are possible!

We'll continue to track this system and keep you updated on its track and timing.

In the meantime, enjoy the great weather!