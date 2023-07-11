Nice weather over, heat building in

Monday was Bakersfield's 5th straight day with below average temperatures.

In fact, the high of 91° was almost 10° cooler than normal for this time of year.

Sadly, that's going to change very soon.

High pressure will be building back in toward Kern County, which means Valley highs will back around 100° Tuesday.

That's just the beginning of the heat, though.

Triple digits will stay with us all through the week, before temperatures spike again this weekend.

The weekend spike in temperatures looks to bring us the hottest weather of the year so far, and Bakersfield has a real chance to hit 110° by Sunday.

Desert areas will be as hot as 115° by the weekend, and even our mountain towns will be close to 100°.

Excessive Heat Watches are in effect for nearly all of Kern County starting Saturday.

Be prepared for some extreme heat!