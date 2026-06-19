Nice weekend ahead

Good morning and happy Friday, Kern County. We have a nice weekend expected in Bakersfield with daytime highs in the upper-80s to low-90s.

Slightly cooler air has arrived in Kern, and you'll feel a difference as you're heading out early Friday morning. Bakersfield was around 65 degrees at 5:45 a.m., a nine-degree temperature drop compared to the same time Thursday!

Afternoon temperatures will still be warm, but not as hot as we were earlier this week. Bakersfield has a forecast high of 91 for Friday, 89 on Saturday, and 92 on Sunday.

The one drawback of cooler air is the associated gusty winds. Gusts up to 45 mph are expected near Mojave on Friday and Saturday evening.

Daytime humidity values are still running very dry, so we have elevated fire danger this weekend.

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