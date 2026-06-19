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Nice weekend ahead

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Morning Weather Update June 19, 2026
Posted

Good morning and happy Friday, Kern County. We have a nice weekend expected in Bakersfield with daytime highs in the upper-80s to low-90s.

Slightly cooler air has arrived in Kern, and you'll feel a difference as you're heading out early Friday morning. Bakersfield was around 65 degrees at 5:45 a.m., a nine-degree temperature drop compared to the same time Thursday!

Afternoon temperatures will still be warm, but not as hot as we were earlier this week. Bakersfield has a forecast high of 91 for Friday, 89 on Saturday, and 92 on Sunday.

The one drawback of cooler air is the associated gusty winds. Gusts up to 45 mph are expected near Mojave on Friday and Saturday evening.

Daytime humidity values are still running very dry, so we have elevated fire danger this weekend.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

06/19/2026

Sunny

92° / 59°

1%

Saturday

06/20/2026

Sunny

89° / 62°

0%

Sunday

06/21/2026

Sunny

93° / 67°

0%

Monday

06/22/2026

Sunny

99° / 70°

0%

Tuesday

06/23/2026

Sunny

102° / 73°

0%

Wednesday

06/24/2026

Mostly Sunny

102° / 74°

8%

Thursday

06/25/2026

Sunny

102° / 72°

0%

Friday

06/26/2026

Sunny

100° / 71°

0%