Nice weekend before a big warm up next week

Good morning and happy Friday, Kern County. Enjoy this weekend's forecast before a big warm up next week.

Temperatures stay steadily above average this weekend. Bakersfield will be right around 80 degrees Friday through Sunday. Our average temperature for mid-March is 70, for context.

Winds are set to pick up in east Kern County on Saturday afternoon. Mountain and desert neighborhoods will notice gusty winds, especially near Mojave.

By Monday, a strong area of high pressure builds into the region. This will send much warmer air our way, and we have a chance for record-breaking March heat.

Bakersfield will be right around 90 degrees on Monday. The hottest March day on record in Bakersfield is 94 degrees. By Tuesday and Wednesday, we have a chance to tie or break that monthly record.

County-wide, we expect temperatures in the 80s and 90s. Mountain neighborhoods will be in the mid-80s by Tuesday, and the KRV and desert towns will likely be in the 90s next week.

Take steps now to keep yourselves hydrated. It is early in the year to be this hot, so take care of yourself.

