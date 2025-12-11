No change to our gloomy weather

Gloomy, chilly weather remains in the forecast for the San Joaquin Valley.

Low clouds are staying with us, which means afternoon highs in the 40s are likely.

Bakersfield has been in the 40s for six days in a row as of Wednesday, and is expected to extend the stretch to 7 days on Thursday.

A 7 day stretch of temperatures below 50 hasn't happened since 1999.

Dense fog is expected where the clouds meet the mountains, too, including parts of the Grapevine and Highway 58.

Outside of the Valley, the forecast looks great!

Mountain and desert areas will enjoy 60s and 70s this week with plenty of sunshine.

Both the cloudy skies in the Valley and the warmer weather elsewhere are thanks to a strong area of high pressure off the coast.

That same high pressure continues to steer heavy rain to north of California, keeping us dry.

It does look like our high pressure will break down slightly this weekend, but it won't dissipate entirely.

That means there will at least be a chance for some clearing, but it's far from a sure thing, and there is no definite, significant change in our weather pattern in sight.

