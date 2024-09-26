No cool weather in sight

The forecast as we close September and head into October is not looking great.

Even as we see a slight cool down for Thursday, temperatures will remain above our average high of 88°.

In fact, latest data points toward another warm up for next week.

Earlier this week I was optimistic that Tuesday would be our last triple digit day of the year.

I am no longer optimistic.

A ridge of high pressure building in next week will take our temperatures into at least the upper 90s, so triple digits are definitely not out of the question.

Outside of our warm weather, we're still keeping a close eye on Hurricane Helene in the Gulf of Mexico.

As of Wednesday evening Helene is a category 1 hurricane, but is expected to strenghten into a major hurricane before making landfall near Florida's big bend.

Coastal areas near landfall will see devasted wind damage and storm surge, and heavy rains will bring flash flooding to Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and beyond.



