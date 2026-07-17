No more heat advisory, though we stay hot this weekend

Good morning! We are officially in our second heat wave of the year, and temperatures stay steady into the weekend.

The National Weather Service allowed several heat alerts to expire late Thursday night, so Kern County no longer has any heat alerts in effect. We will be hot, but we do not have extreme heat in the forecast.

Through the weekend, temperatures hang on near or just above 100. Bakersfield has a forecast high of 101 on Friday, 99 on Saturday, and 100 on Sunday.

The Kern River Valley will be in the mid-90s this weekend, mountain towns will be in the mid-80s, and the desert will have widespread triple digit heat.

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