No rain this week, but gusty winds in east Kern for President's Day

Happy Monday and Happy President's Day, Kern County. Unlike last week, we are not tracking any precipitation to slow you down this week.

In fact, we have mainly calm conditions to begin this week, and the extended forecast has a warm-up by the weekend.

We do have one active weather alert for Monday. A wind advisory is in effect throughout the day for the Mojave Desert Slopes. Wind gusts in Mojave and Jawbone Canyon could be up to 55 mph, and sustained winds could be 20-30 mph. Windy conditions are possible in the mountains and KRV through the day, too.

Valley

Bakersfield: 62 degrees expected by late afternoon

Delano: 62

Arvin: 60

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: 59 degrees expected by late afternoon.

Kernville: 59

Wofford Heights: 5

Desert

Mojave: 63 degrees expected by late afternoon.

California City: 67

Ridgecrest: 71

Mountains

Tehachapi: 52 degrees expected by late afternoon.

Frazier Park: 55

Pine Mountain Club: 53

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

