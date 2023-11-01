No tricks, just a beautiful Halloween night

It's been a beautiful Halloween here in Kern!

If you're heading out the door tonight, you'll be greeting with a few more clouds in the sky, calm winds, and slightly cool temperatures.

Here in Bakersfield temperatures will fall into the 60s shortly after sunset, with an overnight low in the 40s.

The weather is much scarier in other parts of the country.

The upper midwest is dealing with not only freezing temperatures, but snow on Halloween night!

Looking ahead, we see no bad weather on the horizon, just nice 70s here in the Valley.

Have a Happy Halloween!



