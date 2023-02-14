Not the best Valentine's Day

The work week is off to a great start, especially here in Bakersfield.

We've enjoyed sunny skies, light winds, and comfortable temperatures.

That, sadly, will not be the case for much longer.

Valentine's Day looks windy and cool across Kern.

These changes come as an area of low pressure swings to our east.

In the Valley, peak gusts will be around 30 miles per hour, but gusts up to 70 miles per hour will be possible in the Kern Desert, where a High Wind Warning is in effect from 7 AM to 7 PM Tuesday.

A High Wind Warning will also be in effect south just south of Kern County, so expect strong winds on the other side of Tejon pass.

Most of our mountain areas are under a Wind Advisory for Tuesday.

Gusts up to 50 miles per hour are possible in those areas.

As far as temperatures are concerned, highs will only be in the low 50s in the Valley, and likely stuck in the 30s through the mountains.

A few stray rain and mountain snow showers will be possible Tuesday too, but little in the way of significant precipitation is expected.