Noticeable changes this weekend

Friday was another nice day in Kern!

Our skies were sunny and we hit a comfortable high of 63°.

Saturday looks like the more of the same.

Valley highs will be right around 60 under clear skies and some haze.

We'll see some changes on Sunday, though.

Clouds will increase, and temperatures will drop into the mid 50s alongside our next weak storm system.

We'll also see some scattered light showers in the Valley, with up to a tenth of an inch of rain possible.

Snow will be possible as well, down to about 2,500 feet, but accumulations will be less than an inch at and below pass level.

The best chances for rain and snow will be late Sunday afternoon into Sunday night.