Now weather worries through Thanksgiving

No news tends to be good news in the weather world.

That's especially the case with a holiday coming up.

We're expecting no issues through Thanksgiving here in Kern County.

Our weather will be dry comfortable, and calm.

Anyone heading south on Tuesday will encounter so minor traffic issues, though, as strong Santa Ana winds will linger in southern California until the early afternoon.

Nationally, we're tracking a large, strong storm system in the eastern US.

That will bring rain and storms, but not much snow, to that part of the country through Wednesday afternoon.

For Thanksgiving Day the weather looks mostly calm around the nation, except for a snowstorm impacting parts of Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho.

