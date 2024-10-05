October heatwave continues

Bakersfield broke into the triple digits again on Friday.

That makes three days in a row, and marks a very late season heatwave.

In fact, this is our first October heatwave since 1987!

We only have five October heat waves on record.

Our three triple digit days in October ties us for 5th most on record, with the record being six days in 1980.

We could very well add to our total this weekend, too.

High temperatures will be right around 100° Saturday and Sunday, with a high of 99° forecast for Monday.

Temperatures will fall back into the lower 90s by the middle of next week, with signs of a more significant cooldown late next week into the following weekend.

In the meantime, stay cool!

