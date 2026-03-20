Official start of "spring" feels like summer in Kern

Good morning and happy Friday, Kern County. We officially start spring today, but temperatures will be well above average once again. We stay hot into Saturday with a slight dip down on Sunday.

The March Equinox marks the official start of astronomical spring. As you know, we have felt very summer-like this week.

Bakersfield has set new daily temperature records for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday this week. Wednesday also set a new monthly record temperature for March.

Friday will stay hot. Bakersfield has a forecast high of 93, and the record for today is also 93.

80s and 90s will be felt through the mountains and KRV, and some desert towns will near 100 degrees on Friday.

By Saturday afternoon, winds will start to pick up in eastern Kern County. That's a sign of a small shift in our weather pattern.

Sunday, we expect a slight dip down in temperatures, with a forecast high of 85 in Bakersfield, and 70s and 80s in the mountains and KRV.

Still above average, but slightly better than the past few days.

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