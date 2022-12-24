One foggy Christmas Eve

We finally got to enjoy some sunshine on Friday!

The morning was still very foggy, but the fog lifted much more quickly than it has been.

That allowed our temperatures to reach the mid 50s in Bakersfield, the warmest day since December 16th.

It looks like both Christmas eve and Christmas day will follow a similar pattern.

I expect foggy starts to both days, so anyone with early travel plans should be aware of dense fog and be prepared to take it slow!

However, much like Friday, I think we'll begin to clear in the late morning, giving way to sunny skies and highs in the 50s by the afternoon.

Areas outside of the Valley will be quite a bit nicer, though!

No fog is expected, allowing mountain and desert areas to see highs in the 60s by Christmas Eve, and as warm as the 70s for Lake Isabella on Christmas!

Places to our south, like Los Angeles, will be near 80!

Looking ahead, rain replaces fog as the primary concern of the forecast.

Models show a significant plume of pacific moisture arriving in Kern County on Tuesday, which means the potential for heavy rain.

We'll be tracking that system through the weekend!