One more day of showers and storms

Monsoonal moistures remains in place Tuesday
Monsoonal moisture has led to showers and thunderstorms developing across Kern County for the past three days.

It's expected to linger into Tuesday, which means another round of showers and storms will develop starting early Tuesday afternoon and lasting into the evening.

As has been the case for the past few days, rain will be possible in the Valley, but mountain and desert areas will have much better chances of seeing storms.

Our weather pattern will change by Wednesday, with monsoonal moisture exiting Kern, and drier air returning.

This means we aren't expecting rain on Wednesday.

Temperatures will be dropping too.

Tuesday is still expected to be around 100°, but highs in the double digits are expected for the remainder of the week.

Daily Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

08/25/2025

Clear

-° / 77°

5%

Tuesday

08/26/2025

Clear

102° / 72°

10%

Wednesday

08/27/2025

Clear

99° / 71°

1%

Thursday

08/28/2025

Mostly Clear

98° / 73°

0%

Friday

08/29/2025

Clear

99° / 72°

0%

Saturday

08/30/2025

Clear

99° / 74°

0%

Sunday

08/31/2025

Clear

101° / 75°

0%

Monday

09/01/2025

Clear

101° / 74°

0%