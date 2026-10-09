One more hot day before cooler air arrives

We've got one more hot day in the forecast before big changes move in.

Highs in the 80s and 90s are expected across Kern on Friday.

By Saturday highs drop in the 70s and 80s, and by next week 60s and 70s will be widespread!

The cooler air comes alongside rain chances partially influenced by Tropical Storm (formerly hurricane) Rachel.

Rachel's initially track became more clear on Thursday, and the storm is now likely to make landfall in Baja Califorinia early on Sunday.

As the storm closes in, moisture will be brought into Kern County.

This brings slight rain chances to the forecast starting late Saturday and lasting on and off into Tuesday.

The heaviest rain looks to remain well south of Kern, with just a few waves of showers and possible a few thunderstorms in our area.

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