Oppressive heat expected this Fourth of July weekend as latest heatwave continues

Happy Friday, Kern County. Our Fourth of July weekend is on track to be one of the hottest in recent years as excessive heat continues county-wide.

We are under two weather alerts this Friday. A red flag warning for high fire danger is in effect for all of Kern County except for the desert and Kern River Valley. This red flag warning expires at noon Friday, but our hot and dry conditions will keep fire dangers high throughout the weekend. An excessive heat warning remains in effect for a majority of Kern County through July 11.

A very strong area of high pressure continues to keep our temperatures well above average with very little relief overnight. The projected high temperature on Friday in Bakersfield is 108, and surrounding Valley areas are likely to be at or just below that number. The Kern River Valley and Desert also see triple-digit highs on Friday. Lake Isabella is expected to reach 105, Mojave is projected to be 110, Ridgecrest 114 and Cal City 112. The mountains will be cooler in comparison, but still warm. Frazier Park is expected to reach 91 on Friday, and Tehachapi could reach 95.

Temperatures are expected to peak on Saturday as our heatwave continues. Bakersfield is expected to be 112 degrees. The extended forecast in the Valley shows triple digits for the next seven days, so be sure to stay hydrated, stay indoors as much as you can and check in on your neighbors, especially those vulnerable to heat.

Stay safe and have a happy Fourth of July weekend, Kern County.

