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Partly cloudy skies ahead on Tuesday with a warm afternoon

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Morning Weather Update Aug 18, 2026
Posted

Good morning! Temperatures stay warm through Tuesday afternoon as high pressure slowly builds back in. The peak of this warming trend is expected to be on Thursday.

Our upper-level flow from the south is sending some clouds our way this morning. Partly cloudy skies are expected to remain through the day on Tuesday.

Bakersfield has a forecast high of 97 on Tuesday. The KRV will also be in the upper-90s, and high 80s are expected in the mountains. Our desert neighborhoods will be the hottest spot in Kern today with widespread triple digit heat expected.

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Bakersfield, CA

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

TuesdayTue

08/18/2026

Mostly Sunny

100° / 74°

0%

WednesdayWed

08/19/2026

Partly Cloudy

104° / 74°

0%

ThursdayThu

08/20/2026

Sunny

106° / 76°

0%

FridayFri

08/21/2026

Mostly Sunny

102° / 73°

0%

SaturdaySat

08/22/2026

Mostly Sunny

100° / 72°

0%

SundaySun

08/23/2026

Sunny

101° / 73°

0%

MondayMon

08/24/2026

Sunny

103° / 72°

2%

TuesdayTue

08/25/2026

Mostly Sunny

101° / 73°

0%