Partly cloudy skies ahead on Tuesday with a warm afternoon

Good morning! Temperatures stay warm through Tuesday afternoon as high pressure slowly builds back in. The peak of this warming trend is expected to be on Thursday.

Our upper-level flow from the south is sending some clouds our way this morning. Partly cloudy skies are expected to remain through the day on Tuesday.

Bakersfield has a forecast high of 97 on Tuesday. The KRV will also be in the upper-90s, and high 80s are expected in the mountains. Our desert neighborhoods will be the hottest spot in Kern today with widespread triple digit heat expected.

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