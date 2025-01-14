Parts of Kern County have elevated fire risk Tuesday, extreme risk in LA and Ventura Counties

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. Our big weather story once again is elevated fire risk in parts of central and southern California. Areas in Kern County, including Frazier Park, Tehachapi, desert areas and along the Grapevine are considered to be at elevated fire danger. Again, this is due to low humidity levels and gusty winds.

In parts of LA and Ventura Counties, Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) Red Flag Warnings are in effect. Essentially, these PDS warnings mean the area is at extreme risk for fire weather with very low humidity values and high winds. Throughout Tuesday until Wednesday, wind gusts in these areas could be up to 70 mph. Visit the websitefor the National Weather Service Los Angeles office for details on fire weather conditions.

A wind advisory remains in effect for the Mojave Desert Slopes through 10:00 p.m. Tuesday, and gusts could be up to 45 mph.

Outside of fire weather, we're also tracking chilly overnight temperatures. Rural valley communities outside of Bakersfield remain under a freeze warning until Wednesday. Temperatures at or below freezing are possible.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 62 degrees by late afternoon

Delano: 60

Arvin: 61

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 61 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 58

Wofford Heights: 60

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 55 by the afternoon.

California City: 58

Ridgecrest: 59

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 49 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 50

Pine Mountain Club: 50

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

