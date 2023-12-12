Parts of Kern under a Freeze Warning through Wednesday morning, but warmer temperatures are on the way

Another December warm-up is in the cards, Kern County. This time, it will last more than just one day. Before that, though, parts of the county will experience freezing temperatures overnight. A Freeze Warning is in effect for areas in the North West Valley through 8:00 a.m. Wednesday. Areas including Delano, Wasco and McFarland will see overnight freezing temperatures in the high-20s and low-30s.

By Wednesday, temperatures in Bakersfield will rise to the mid-60s, and by Thursday and Friday, temperatures are expected to rise to the high-60s and low-70s. The mild weather might just make you forget it's December, so be sure to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather if you can.

For the mountain communities, temperatures stay very consistent throughout the week with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s. Areas in the Kern River Valley could see temperatures reaching 70 degrees by the weekend. There is a very slight 10% chance of rain on Sunday in Tehachapi, Frazier Park and Lake Isabella, but there is no indication that this rain will have any impact on the tail-end of your weekend.

Be safe and enjoy the mild December weather.

