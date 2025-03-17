Passing showers, gusty winds for Monday

Happy St. Patrick's Day, Kern County. We have a weak storm system passing through our region today, and it will bring a bit of active weather for this Monday holiday.

The main impact will be gusty winds. A high wind warning is in effect along the Mojave Desert Slopes, and a wind advisory is active for the rest of the desert. These alerts run until Monday night. Wind gusts as high as 65mph are possible in Mojave, and gusts as high as 50mph are possible in the east desert and Indian Wells Valley.

With these gusty winds, tree damage is possible, and travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles.

This storm system also brings passing showers. Scattered light rain is likely in the valley late morning through early evening, and there's a minor chance for a passing thunderstorm Monday night. If any thunderstorms do develop, winds will increase and small hail could be possible.

In the mountains and Kern River Valley, daytime rain showers are likely on and off. By late Monday night, temperatures drop and so do snow levels. Flurries are likely in the mountains overnight. The Tehachapi pass could get a dusting up to 1" of snow by Tuesday morning, and the Tejon Pass will likely see just a trace amount. Higher elevation areas could see 2-4" of snow by Tuesday morning.

This storm system exits the region Tuesday, and the extended forecast is, unlike last week, dry for the rest of the work week. We've had a very rainy March so far, but Monday is the only day this week with rain chances. Have a safe and happy St. Patrick's Day.

