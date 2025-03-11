Passing showers Tuesday morning, stronger storm on its heels

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. Our first of two storm systems arrived early this morning.

The first storm favors mostly southern California, but passing showers are possible in the mountains and desert Tuesday morning. Scattered showers could linger into the early afternoon. This is not a super impactful storm, and this light rain activity could bring around 0.25" of rain for Tehachapi and Mojave for Tuesday.

The second storm this week is a stronger one. Wednesday through Thursday, this storm will bring rain, snow and wind to us in Kern.

Let's begin with rain. The strongest band of rain will be late Wednesday night into early Thursday. That stronger rain is associated with the cold front passing through Kern. Snow levels for Wednesday are around 7,000', meaning only the high peaks of Kern will get snow Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, rain totals range from 0.33-0.66" for Bakersfield, with up to an inch of rain possible in the KRV by Thursday night.

Thursday morning, we are behind that cold front. This means temperatures drop and so do snow levels. We're keeping an eye on Thursday morning for winter weather travel impacts along Highway 58 and I-5. The Tejon and Tehachapi Passes could get 1-3 inches of snow Thursday.

Last but not least, let's talk wind. Strong wind gusts are expected in the west valley and east desert areas. Gusts up to 45mph are possible in the west valley and very east Kern Wednesday and Thursday. Along the Mojave Desert Slopes, gusts up to 65mph are possible as the storm moves through.

Again, the strongest rain will be overnight Wednesday into Thursday, with snow levels dropping early Thursday morning. We'll continue to track this storm's progress through the week.

