Patches of dense fog possible Friday and Saturday morning, rain arrives early next week

Good morning and happy Friday, Kern County. It's the day before Valentine's Day, and the forecast should stay calm for any celebrations.

The one thing to watch out for Friday and Saturday morning is patches of dense fog. The National Weather Service issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the San Joaquin Valley through 10 a.m. Saturday. Areas of low or limited visibility are possible both this morning and the morning of Valentine's Day, so travel with caution.

Bakersfield is expected to clear into the afternoon, and Friday and Saturday are set to be calm and comfortable with highs in the 60s.

It's also a big weekend in the Kern River Valley as Whiskey Flat Days kicks off. The forecast looks great in Kernville for the calendar of events. Days start in the upper-30s and low-40s, but afternoon temperatures will be in the 60s with partly cloudy skies.

The larger pattern shift happens late Sunday, with rain set to arrive early Monday here in Kern County. We're watching the President's Day forecast very closely, but in general, it looks like we'll have showers beginning Monday morning, scattered rainfall into Tuesday, possibly even Wednesday next week, too. There's a chance for high elevation snow, too, but exact snow levels are still unclear.

