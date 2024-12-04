Patches of dense fog possible in the valley Wednesday with poor air quality

Watch Now
Happy Wednesday, Kern County. We have another morning with fog chances in the valley. Areas of patchy dense fog are possible throughout the morning, and a dense fog advisory is in effect until noon.

In addition to fog chances, we have poor valley air quality. Our stagnant weather pattern has impacted our air quality, and we're forecasted to have unhealthy air quality Wednesday. Limit your time outdoors especially if you have respiratory issues.

Valley
Bakersfield: Expecting 65 degrees by late afternoon

Delano: 65

Arvin: 66

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 70 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 68

Wofford Heights: 70

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 70 by the afternoon.

California City: 69

Ridgecrest: 72

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 63 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 61

Pine Mountain Club: 61

