Patches of dense fog possible Monday morning

Happy Monday, Kern County. Dense fog remains in the forecast as we begin this new week.

A dense fog advisory is active until 11 am for parts of the valley, including Bakersfield, Delano, and Lost Hills. We're already seeing the fog forming just after 5 o'clock this morning, so give yourself extra time to get where you need to go, and drive carefully.

To view the latest school delays, visit https://alertline.kern.org/

We expect the fog to lift by the early afternoon, and signs are pointing toward partial clearing by the end of the day. Bakersfield will likely see the sunshine peeking through later on, and we have a forecast high of 64 degrees for Monday.

Away from the valley fog, temperatures are expected to be in the 50s and 60s for the mountains, KRV and desert. It was a breezy start to Monday in the mountains, though winds are expected to calm into the afternoon.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

