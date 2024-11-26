Patchy fog early Tuesday with scattered showers throughout the day

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. We're continuing to track the early Thanksgiving week storm that brought rain to central California over the past 24 hours. Scattered rain will continue throughout Tuesday and there's a slight chance of rain early Wednesday. The heaviest rain will fall in the Kern River Valley, and areas in Kernville and Wofford Heights could get up to an inch of rain throughout the day Tuesday.

We're tracking the potential for rockslides along HWY 178 as rain continues to fall, but no reports have come in yet on Tuesday morning.

Early Tuesday morning, areas in the valley and mountains have patchy fog impacting visibility. Take it slow while driving on slick roads, and have a safe and happy Tuesday!

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 60 degrees by late afternoon

Taft: 62

Arvin: 62

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 57 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 55

Wofford Heights: 57

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 64 by the afternoon.

California City: 65

Ridgecrest: 70

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 53 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 55

Pine Mountain Club: 51

