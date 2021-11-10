Patchy fog possible after light rain

As expected, the storm system that affected California Monday night into early Tuesday brought much needed rain to the northern half of the state, while almost completely missing us in Kern County.

Bakersfield picked up just 0.01" of rain, which Alta Sierra leading the way in Kern County with just under a quarter inch.

Skies are now clearing Tuesday afternoon into the evening, with some low clouds still banked up in the mountains.

With clearing skies, temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s in the Valley tonight.

After a rain, those temperatures may be cool enough to produce some areas of fog.

I say may, because this most recent rain was so light there's questions as to whether or not there will be enough low level moisture for the fog to form.

Regardless, any fog will be gone by Wednesday afternoon.

Expect highs in the mid to upper 60s in the Valley with moderate air quality.

For the rest of the week, we expect our highs to slowly rise and our air quality to get worse as a ridge builds in.

By the weekend we'll be in the 70s in Bakersfield, with 80s likely in eastern Kern.