Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Patchy fog possible early Sunday, and warmer temperatures expected this week

Patchy fog could be possible in the Valley overnight Saturday into Sunday, but Super Bowl Sunday looks to be clear and around 60 degrees for us here in Bakersfield.
Posted at 8:50 PM, Feb 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-10 23:50:09-05

Happy Saturday, Kern County. Our weather looks to be much calmer this week compared to last week's stormy conditions, so there is some good news there.

Overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning, there is a chance for patchy fog in the Valley. If you're planning to travel early Sunday morning, be cautious and drive carefully if you encounter low visibility.

For Super Bowl Sunday, our temperatures in Kern look fairly mild as we begin to see a warm-up. High temperatures for Sunday are expected to be in the low 60s for the Valley, 50s for the Kern River Valley and Desert, and upper 40s for the Mountains.

As we head into the week, a weak area of high pressure is moving in. This will cause our temperatures to warm slightly across the county, and by Valentine's Day on Wednesday, Bakersfield will be in the upper 60s.

Have a safe Saturday night and be mindful for potential patchy fog in the Valley.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018