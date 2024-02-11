Patchy fog possible early Sunday, and warmer temperatures expected this week

Happy Saturday, Kern County. Our weather looks to be much calmer this week compared to last week's stormy conditions, so there is some good news there.

Overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning, there is a chance for patchy fog in the Valley. If you're planning to travel early Sunday morning, be cautious and drive carefully if you encounter low visibility.

For Super Bowl Sunday, our temperatures in Kern look fairly mild as we begin to see a warm-up. High temperatures for Sunday are expected to be in the low 60s for the Valley, 50s for the Kern River Valley and Desert, and upper 40s for the Mountains.

As we head into the week, a weak area of high pressure is moving in. This will cause our temperatures to warm slightly across the county, and by Valentine's Day on Wednesday, Bakersfield will be in the upper 60s.

Have a safe Saturday night and be mindful for potential patchy fog in the Valley.

