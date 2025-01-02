Patchy fog possible in the valley early Thursday, clearing by afternoon

Happy Thursday, Kern County. We're on track for another mild day across Kern County. The only thing that we're tracking this morning is patches of dense fog in the valley, mainly to the north and west of Bakersfield.

We can expect partly cloudy skies and calm conditions throughout the day, but we are tracking some changes this weekend. Our first cold front of 2025 is set to arrive in California Friday afternoon. Temperatures are expected to dip back down this weekend, and by Saturday, afternoon temperatures will only be in the 50s in the valley and mid-40s for the mountains.

There is also a bit of precipitation associated with this cold front. Most of the rain is centered north of Fresno, but a few stray showers are possible in Kern County overnight Friday and early Saturday. As of Thursday morning, the highest chance of rain is around 20% in Lake Isabella Saturday morning. We're tracking this system closely as it gets closer.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 62 degrees by late afternoon

Delano: 60

Arvin: 61

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 70 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 66

Wofford Heights: 68

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 66 by the afternoon.

California City: 68

Ridgecrest: 66

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 59 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 58

Pine Mountain Club: 63

